topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
TAMIL NADU RAINS

Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools to be closed TOMORROW in THESE DISTRICTS due to heavy rains- Check here

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, CM MK Stalin also visited the Mayiladuthurai district to inspect the damages caused due to the heavy rainfall. Upon inspection, the CM has also ordered for relief for all those affected in Sirkazhi, Tharangampadi taluks of Mayiladuthurai.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 08:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools to be closed TOMORROW in THESE DISTRICTS due to heavy rains- Check here

Tamil Nadu: As the Tamil Nadu rains continue, schools will remain closed tomorrow, November 15, 2022 in the Sirkazhi and Tharangampadi taluks of Mayiladuthurai district of Tamil Nadu. A holiday for schools has been declared owing to the heavy rains in the state. Earlier, Mayiladuthurai District Collector announced a holiday on November 14, 2022 for schools. This has been extended till tomorrow, November 15, 2022 as well. The IMD has placed Tamil Nadu and all its districts on a yellow watch till Tuesday, advising its residents to keep a vigilant eye on the weather.

Check live and latest updates on Tamil Nadu Rains

Schools are expected to stay open tomorrow in the other districts of Tamil Nadu. No update has been received regarding Chennai schools and their closure due to the rains as of now.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, CM MK Stalin also visited the Mayiladuthurai district to inspect the damages caused due to the heavy rainfall. Upon inspection, the CM has also ordered for relief for all those affected in Sirkazhi, Tharangampadi taluks of Mayiladuthurai.

Live Tv

Tamil Nadu RainsSchools closedTamil Nadu governmentChennaiholidayholidaysSchool closedColleges closedRainHeavy rainsIMDIMD orange alertIMD red alert

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Birth anniversary of Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad
DNA
DNA: Lizard in the name of brinjal in mid day meal!
DNA
DNA: Why heart attacks have become so common?
DNA
DNA: Not wheat...system rotten in Kaithal
DNA Video
DNA: China troubled by rising cases of COVID-19
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: SC orders release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts
DNA Video
DNA: New 'danger' is spreading in the country
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 11, 2022
DNA
DNA: When Chhatrapati Shivaji won the battle of Pratapgarh in 1659
DNA
DNA: 'Final Result' of semi-final loss