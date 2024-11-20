Advertisement
TAMILNADU RAINS

Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools To Remain Closed In THESE Districts Today, IMD Issues Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rainfall across Tamil Nadu over the next five days and issued a rain alert, scroll down for details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2024, 11:18 AM IST|Source: ANI
Thoothukudi: With the northeast monsoon intensifying in Tamil Nadu, the administration has declared a holiday for schools in five districts on Wednesday after continuous rainfall overnight. Schools will remain closed in Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Tiruvarur districts today, announced the concerned district collectors. Schools will also remain closed in Kanniyakumari and Pechiparai areas of Kanyakumari district in light of the incessant rains. Heavy rain lashed parts of Tamil Nadu, prompting the closure of schools in several districts.

Earlier, District Collectors in Nagapattinam, Thoothukudi, and Karaikal declared holidays for schools on Tuesday, November 19. While schools and colleges in Karaikal were closed, authorities in Thoothukudi announced a holiday for schools only, with colleges functioning as usual. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rainfall across Tamil Nadu over the next five days and issued a rain alert.

With the northeast monsoon intensifying, authorities in the Delta and southern districts are on high alert, urging residents to remain cautious. The state has already witnessed heavy overnight rainfall, with delta regions recording substantial precipitation. Since its onset in October, the northeast monsoon has delivered widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu's northern and delta regions, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Kanchipuram.

Delta districts such as Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Mayiladuthurai have been significantly affected, with waterlogged roads and disruptions to daily life. The weather office has forecast continued rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in several regions. District collectors have initiated disaster management measures, including monitoring flood-prone areas and deploying relief teams. Citizens are advised to stay updated and avoid waterlogged zones. 

