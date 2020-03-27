Tamil Nadu recruits 530 doctors, 1508 lab technicians, 1000 nurses to contain coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak: CM K Palaniswami

In order to meet the additional requirements pertaining to novel coronavirus COVID-19 threat, Medical Services Recruitment Board in Tamil Nadu has recruited 530 doctors, 1508 Lab Technicians and 1000 nurses.

The doctors and paramedical staff will join duty within three days of the receipt of appointment letters, according to Chief Minister K Palaniswami. Notably, the state government has also pressed into service 200 ambulances.

According to the TN government report, a total number of coronavirus positive cases in Tamil Nadu on Friday reached 35 in the state. Of these, five people contracted the infection through contact with those tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a tweet, the National Health Mission - Tamil Nadu said, "6 new positive cases of #Covid19 in TN..." and taking "the total tally to 35 so far."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami to enforce strictly the three-week national lockdown declared to check the spread of coronavirus.

In a telephonic conversation, PM Modi reportedly said prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code and social distancing should be rigidly enforced. He also sought to know from the Chief Minister about the coronavirus preventive measures undertaken by various government departments in the state, an official release said.

Palaniswami apprised Modi in detail about the steps being taken continuously by the state government against the contagion.

The state government, which had initially announced the shutdown till March 31, on Thursday extended it till April 14 after the Prime Minister's announcement of national lockdown.