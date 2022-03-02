Tamil Nadu relaxes Covid-19 curbs, lifts ban on gatherings, check full guidelines here

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday (March 2) relaxed more Covid-19 curbs, allowing political and cultural gatherings and increasing the number of people at weddings and funerals.

The relaxations will come into effect from Thursday, an official release said. As per the official release, the decision to ease coronavirus curbs was taken considering a dip in daily Covid-19 infections.

In Tamil Nadu, weddings and other related functions can be held with the participation of 500 people while the cap on people allowed at deaths and funerals is 250, from March 3 till March 31.

Earlier, 200 people were permitted for weddings and 100 for funerals in the state.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin urged people to continue to follow Covid-19 protocols such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing and get inoculated.

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu registered 348 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the total tally to 34,49,721. With two deaths, the coronavirus fatality toll reached 38,006. As many as 1,025 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, a bulletin said.

(With agency inputs)

