Tamil Nadu School Holiday: Schools, Colleges Closed In THESE Districts Due To Cyclone Fengal

Tamilnadu school Holiday: All schools and colleges in four districts of Tamil Nadu will remain closed on Tuesday due to heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Fengal. District Magistrate Lakshmi Bhavya announced that all schools in the Nilgiris district would remain shut on December 3, 2024, due to the heavy rains. Additionally, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted more rainfall, prompting the closure of schools and colleges in Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Puducherry districts on the same day. In other districts like Ranipet, Salem, and Tiruvannamalai, only schools will be closed. Due to the rainfall, specific areas such as Thirukovilur Town in Kallakurichi and Pechampalli and Uthangarai Taluks in Krishnagiri will also see school closures.

CM Stalin statement on relief measures

On Monday, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin visited areas affected by Cyclone Fengal in Dharmapuri district and inspected the restoration work on the land bridge at the base of Vathalmalai. Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin criticized the Central government for preventing MPs from discussing the cyclone's impact in Parliament.

The Chief Minister praised district officials and relief teams for their dedicated efforts amid the flooding and heavy rains caused by Cyclone Fengal. Highlighting the ongoing relief measures, he shared that 18 rescue teams, consisting of 493 members, are actively working across various districts.

NDRF team deployed at affected areas

In Villupuram district, 15 teams, including 407 personnel from seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and eight State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, are engaged in relief operations. In Cuddalore, 56 members from NDRF and SDRF are involved in rescue efforts, while in Tiruvannamalai, a 30-member team is managing rescue work. The Chief Minister also noted that rescue operations are underway at the site of the Tiruvannamalai landslide, with IIT engineers called in to provide assistance at the affected area. Chief Minister Stalin stated that more than 7,000 people are currently sheltered in 147 relief camps established in the affected areas.

Bangalore school holiday

Cyclone Fengal has caused heavy rainfall across southern Karnataka, leading authorities to declare holidays for schools and colleges in several districts. However, Bengaluru will not be affected by these closures, even though a yellow alert has been issued for the city. Many parents have voiced concerns on social media, urging officials to prioritize student safety amidst the ongoing downpours in Bengaluru. The remaining low-pressure system is forecasted to reappear over the southeast and east-central Arabian Sea near the northern Kerala and Karnataka coasts by December 3.