NewsIndia
TAMIL NADU

Tamil Nadu SHOCKER: Class 11 student delivers infant, cuts umbilical cord with pen and dumps body near school toilet

The 16-year-old cut the umbilical cord with a pen and dumped the newborn's body near the school toilet. Police are investigating who impregnated her. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 07:55 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Class 11 government school girl dumped her newborn near the school toilet
  • She told police she did not tell her family and peers about her pregnancy
  • Police are investigating who impregnated her

Trending Photos

Tamil Nadu SHOCKER: Class 11 student delivers infant, cuts umbilical cord with pen and dumps body near school toilet

Chennai: The Cuddalore police have commenced a probe into an incident wherein a Class 11 student of a government school near Chidambaram in Tamil Nadu gave birth and the body of the infant was found dumped near the school toilet. Police have started the probe on who impregnated the minor.

The school authorities found the body of the infant near the school toilet on Thursday and informed the Bhuvanagiri police. Police commenced an investigation and on Friday evening they found the girl who admitted that she had given birth to the child.

She said that she had pain and went to the toilet and gave birth to the child. While the girl said that the child was stillborn, police said that it would have died as she delivered it without any assistance.

Also Read: Abortion: Women's RIGHT or CRIME? The debate and where India STANDS

Police said the girl cut the umbilical cord with a pen and came back to the classroom. The girl also told the police that she did not tell anyone in school or family that she was pregnant. Police are interrogating several people, including her relatives and local people to find the man who impregnated her.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Heritage site Mohenjo Daro under threat due to Pakistan floods
DNA Video
DNA: Side-effects of global warming in India
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the poor condition of Bangalore?
DNA Video
DNA: Risk of heart attack increasing in India
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 06, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why government decided to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawn?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Rishi Sunak lose when he was at cusp of winning?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News raid on fake universities in India
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of accidental death due to negligence
DNA Video
DNA: ISI's failed conspiracy against Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh