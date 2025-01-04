Advertisement
TAMIL NADU

Tamil Nadu: Six Workers Killed In Explosion At Fireworks Unit

 Six workers were killed in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jan 04, 2025, 12:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Tamil Nadu: Six Workers Killed In Explosion At Fireworks Unit

Tamil Nadu fireworks unit blast: Six workers were killed in an explosion on Saturday at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu, an official said, PTI reported.

The blast is believed to have occurred while mixing chemicals and it flattened at least one room and led to the deaths.

