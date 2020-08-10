Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results 2020 declared, check scores, marks on tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination, TN DGE declared the TN SSLC or TN 10th Result 2020 on Tuesday at 9.30 am. The results are now available on the official website of TN DGE - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

The results will also be displayed on alternative websites like - dge2.tn.nic.in, manabadi.co.in, schools9.com.

Follow live updates on Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10

Here's how you can check your Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results 2020 online:

1. Visit the official website- tnresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link of 'SSLC Exam - March 2020 Results'

3. Enter the registration number and date-of-birth

4. The result will appear on the screen. Check for any discrepancy

5. Save and download the result

6. Take a print copy of the same and secure it for future

The Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2020 will also be accessed via an app. The students will have to download the TN SSLC Result app on their smartphone in order to access the result. To check their scorecard, visit the Results link in the app and enter credentials like Date of Birth and registration number and submit details. The Tamil Nadu class 10th SSLC Results 2020 will appear on the screen.

The Tamil Nadu SSLC class 10th examination 2020 got cancelled due to the pandemic. The exams were scheduled from March 27 to April 13 originally.

A total of 9.7 lakh candidates appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 10 exams, which were held from March 27 to April 13.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had said that the result this year will be based on 80% of the marks for SSLC examination would be based on the marks scored by the students in their half yearly and quarterly examinations. As for the remaining 20%, the marks would be awarded based on the attendance of the child in the school.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result are usually released in late April or early May.