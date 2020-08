Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results 2020 declared, district wise pass percentage on tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in

New Delhi: After endless wait, 9.7 lakh candidates who had appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 10 exams appeared in the Tamil Nadu SSLC class 10th examination 2020 could access theeir results on Monday. The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination, TN DGE announced the TN SSLC or TN 10th Result 2020 on Monday.

The results have been declared on the official website tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. The results can also be accessed through alternative websites like - dge2.tn.nic.in, manabadi.co.in, schools9.com.

This year, the pass percentage was recorded at 100 percent. Tamil Nadu governement has passed all students.

Out of the total of 9.7 lakh candidates who had appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 10 exams, over 4.71 lakh male students and over 4.68 lakh female candidates and 6,235 differently abled candidates passed the exam.

Since 2018, the state board has not been announcing the exam's topper list to eliminate any kind of unhealthy competition. This year too, the board will not provide any topper list. However, the DGE announces the district wise pass percentage and highest percentage.

Here's how you can check your Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results 2020 online:

1. Visit the official website- tnresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link of 'SSLC Exam - March 2020 Results'

3. Enter the registration number and date-of-birth

4. The result will appear on the screen. Check for any discrepancy

5. Save and download the result

6. Take a print copy of the same and secure it for future

The Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2020 can also be accessed via an app. The students will have to download the TN SSLC Result app on their smartphone in order to access the result. To check their scorecard, visit the Results link in the app and enter credentials like Date of Birth and registration number and submit details. The Tamil Nadu class 10th SSLC Results 2020 will appear on the screen.

The Tamil Nadu SSLC class 10th examination 2020 got cancelled due to the pandemic. The exams were scheduled from March 27 to April 13 originally.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had earlier said that the result this year will be based on 80% of the marks for SSLC examination would be based on the marks scored by the students in their half yearly and quarterly examinations. As for the remaining 20%, the marks would be awarded based on the attendance of the child in the school.Tamil Nadu SSLC Result are usually released in late April or early May.