Tamil Nadu SSLC, Plus Two Results 2022: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) is scheduled to declare the SSLC today, June 20. The Tamil Nadu 10th results 2022 will be announced by the state Education Minister in a press conference that will be held at Anna Centenary Library. Tamil Nadu 10 th board result 2022 will be announced at 12 PM. Once declared, students can check their TN SSLC results 2022 on the official websites- tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.nic.in, and dge.tn.nic.in. The Tamil Nadu SSLC exams were held between May 6 and May 30 and over 9 lakh students appeared for the TN SSLC Examination, this year.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Results: Here's how to check your TN 10th result 2022 online

Once announced, students can check their Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2022 following the steps given below-

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNDGE- tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2022’ link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, date of birth and other required credentials

Step 4: Click on 'Submit', and your scorecard for Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2022 and take a printout for future reference

In 2021, the TN 10th Board exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation. Students were promoted on the basis of internal assessment criteria set out by the government. The results were announced in the month of July. Around 9 lakh students appear for the Tamil Nadu SSLC exams. Once declared, the results would be available on tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

