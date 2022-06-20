NewsIndia
TN 10TH RESULT 2022

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2022: TN 10th result 2022 releasing SOON at tnresults.nic.in - Check timing, other details here

TN 10th result 2022: Once declared, students can check their TN SSLC results 2022 on the official websites- tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.nic.in, and dge.tn.nic.in. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 10:31 AM IST

Trending Photos

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2022: TN 10th result 2022 releasing SOON at tnresults.nic.in - Check timing, other details here

Tamil Nadu SSLC, Plus Two Results 2022: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) is scheduled to declare the SSLC today, June 20. The Tamil Nadu 10th results 2022 will be announced by the state Education Minister in a press conference that will be held at Anna Centenary Library. Tamil Nadu 10 th board result 2022 will be announced at 12 PM.  Once declared, students can check their TN SSLC results 2022 on the official websites- tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.nic.in, and dge.tn.nic.in. The Tamil Nadu SSLC exams were held between May 6 and May 30 and over 9 lakh students appeared for the TN SSLC Examination, this year.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Results: Here's how to check your TN 10th result 2022 online

Once announced, students can check their Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2022 following the steps given below-

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNDGE- tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2022’ link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, date of birth and other required credentials

Tamil Nadu SSLC Results 2022: LIVE Updates

Step 4: Click on 'Submit', and your scorecard for Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2022 and take a printout for future reference

In 2021, the TN 10th Board exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation. Students were promoted on the basis of internal assessment criteria set out by the government. The results were announced in the month of July. Around 9 lakh students appear for the Tamil Nadu SSLC exams. Once declared, the results would be available on tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

Live TV

TN 10th result 202212th result 2022 tamil nadu website linkTamil Nadu exam result 2022TN Class 12 result 2022TN Class 10 result 2022Tmil Nadu SSLC result 2022Tamil Nadu HSC result 2022TN 12th results 2022tnresults-nic-in 10th result 2022Tamil Nadu board 12th result 2022Tamil Nadu board 10th result 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What other options did the government have on 'Agneepath'?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath Protest -- 'Veto Power' of 140 Crore Indians against reforms
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen next on Agneepath scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath -- Government didn't learn anything from farmers protest?
DNA Video
DNA: Is your brain becoming a slave to mobile?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Trollers will face jail time in Japan, when India will bring such a law?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will Agneepath scheme benefit or harm?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over 'Agneepath' scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?