NewsIndia
TANCET RANK LIST 2022

Tamil Nadu TANCET Rank List 2022 likely to be released on THIS DATE at tancet.annauniv.edu- Check schedule and other details here

TANCET Rank List 2022: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Chennai will release the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) rank list 2022 soon, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 09:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Tamil Nadu TANCET Rank List 2022 likely to be released on THIS DATE at tancet.annauniv.edu- Check schedule and other details here

TANCET Rank List 2022: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Chennai will release the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) rank list 2022 likely on August 25 (Tentative) according to the media reports. However, there is no official confirmation yet regarding the release of the rank list. Candidates can check their TANCET 2022 rank at tancet.annauniv.edu, the official website. Shortlisted candidates will be required to attend TANCET counselling. On September 1, the TANCET 2022 online counselling process will begin.

Candidates who have registered for the MBA and MCA admissions counselling process will be considered in the TANCET rank list preparation. Candidates who want to take the MCA course can fill out their preferences and pay the counselling cost between September 1 and 2, 2022. The TANCET tentative allotment list for such applicants will be released on September 4, 2022, followed by the provisional allotment on September 5, 2022. ALSO READ: TS EdCET 2022 Results date: Results releasing SOON

TANCET 2022: Counselling Schedule

Events Date
TANCET counselling registration last date August 5, 2022
TANCET rank list 2022 August 25, 2022
MCA counselling fee payment and choice September 1 to 2, 2022
TANCET MCA provisional allotment list September 5, 2022
MBA counselling fee payment and choice filling September 6 to 8, 2022
TANCET MBA provisional allotment list September 11, 2022
Supplementary counselling (MCA) September 13, 2022
Supplementary counselling (MBA) September 14, 2022
End of Counselling September 15, 2022

TANCET 2022 counselling registration for MBA applicants will also take place from September 6 to 8, 2022. The tentative allotment list will be revealed on September 9, 2022, followed by the provisional allotment list on September 11, 2022. TANCET 2022 is being held for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch, and MPlan programmes for the 2022-23 academic year. The test is applicable to Anna University, Annamalai University, government, government-aided, and self-financing colleges in Tamil Nadu, as well as its departments, colleges, and regional campuses.


 

Live Tv

TANCET Rank List 2022TANCET Counsellingtancet counselling 2022tanmcet mbaAnna UniversityTANCET Exam 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Apple's love for India
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News ground report from Taiwan's most powerful military airbase
DNA Video
DNA: Caste certificate for God too?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistani connection of 'Sar Tan Se Juda'.
DNA Video
DNA: What is Control Demolition Technique by which Twin Towers will be demolished?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Double standard' on freedom of expression?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 23, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Why China upset with India-Taiwan relations?
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains create flood-like situation in many Indian states