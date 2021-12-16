Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal record first cases of Omicron; India’s overall tally crosses 70

New Delhi: Three Indian states, namely Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal, reported their first case COVID-19 variant Omicron on Wednesday. With these new cases, India's total tally now stands at 73.

Tamil Nadu reported its first case COVID-19 variant Omicron yesterday, a 47-year-old man who had arrived from Nigeria, along with six of his family members, has tested positive for the new variant. "Tamil Nadu reports its first case of Omicron variant of coronavirus. A 47-year-old Chennai man tested positive after returning from Nigeria," Subramanian said.

On the other hand, a 24-year-old woman from Kenya and a 23-year-old man from Somalia, who landed in Hyderabad on December 12, have tested positive for the variant in Telangana, a state health official revealed.

Additionally, four more cases of COVID-19 variant Omicron have been confirmed in Kerala, state Health Minister Veena George said on Wednesday night. With this, the total cases of the variant in Kerala has reached 5.

Meanwhile, West Bengal reported its first Omicron case with a seven-year-old boy from Murshidabad district testing positive.

On Thursday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain revealed that “Delhi has 10 cases of Omicron Variant so far. Out of these 10, one has been discharged and nine are still admitted at LNJP Hospital. None of them is a severe case.”

The new variant has been rapidly spreading in Maharashtra. According to the state’s COVID bulletin, the case tally touched 32. Maharashtra, on Wednesday, reported four new cases, including a woman and three men, all between the age group of 16 years and 67 years.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Omicron cases across the country, with over 13 infections being reported from Mumbai alone.

Followed by 10 in Pimpri Chinchwad, two each in Pune Municipal Corporation, Osmanabad and one each in Kalyan Dombivali, Nagpur, Latur, Vasai Virar and Buldhana. Of these, 25 cases have been discharged after a negative RT PCR test, the Maharashtra health department said.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday said that the passengers coming from ‘at-risk’ countries to six major Indian airports, namely Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, have to compulsorily pre-book for the on-arrival RT-PCR test from December 20 onwards.

According to the Union health ministry, at-risk countries include those in Europe including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Hong Kong, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand and Israel.

In India, Omicron cases have also been reported from Rajasthan, Karnataka, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh.

In Uttar Pradesh's Noida, at least five persons, who arrived recently from the United Kingdom, have tested positive for COVID19, informed, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Gautam Budh Nagar Dr Sunil Sharma. While speaking to ANI, Dr Sunil Sharma, said, "Five persons, who arrived in GB Nagar recently from the United Kingdom, which is among the "at-risk" countries, and Singapore, have tested positive for COVID-19."

