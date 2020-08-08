Tamil Nadu temples earning less than Rs 10,000 per year to open from August 10 ​

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday (August 8) said that all places of worship falling under corporation or civic body limits in cities, earning less than Rs.10,000 per annum can re-open starting August 10.

Prior to this, the following rule was only applicable in non-urban areas.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 119 COVID fatalities, the highest in a single day so far, taking the death toll to 4,690 while 6,488 patients got discharged eclipsing 5,880 fresh cases.

Significantly, Chennai's fresh cases dipped below the 1,000 mark for the first time in the past over two months. The state capital had recorded 809 cases on June 2 and from the next day, the infection count crossed the 1,000 mark.

The case count in the state touched 2,85,024 with 5,800 plus new infections and active cases stood at 52,759. As many as 67,352 samples were tested and cumulatively 30,88,066 specimens have been examined.

Tamil Nadu, has the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. However few temples in the state were opened on July 1 following the Unlock 2 guidelines.