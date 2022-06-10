Tamil Nadu to hold mega Covid-19 vaccination camp on June 12 at 1 lakh centres

Chennai: Tamil Nadu will hold a mega Covid-19 vaccination camp on June 12 across 1 lakh centres, the state`s health department said in a statement. Some 1.64 crore people in Tamil Nadu are yet to take the vaccine in the state and the department is planning to inoculate the maximum amount of the population during thee upcoming drive.

The state has already commenced the use of television, radio and newspapers to advertise the mega vaccine camp and the necessity to take the jab. Popular Tamil television stars are also being roped in for spreading awareness on the necessity of vaccination, given the slight increase in the number of Covid-19 cases across the country. The department said that it has 99,56,665 doses of vaccine in stock and that this would be enough for the mega drive.

It has also already prepared a list of people who are yet to take the vaccine and now the onus will be on healthworkers at the primary health centres to conduct door-to-door campaigns to inoculate the listed persons. The department further said that the second dose of vaccine to children in the age group of 12-14 will be administered once the schools in the state reopen after the summer vacations. Most of them are scheduled to open on June 13.

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian states: "The state government is conducting a mega vaccine camp on June 12 against Covid-19. There will be 1 lakh centres for the people to avail vaccination and I appeal to the people of the state and those who have not taken the jab to make use of the opportunity and get themselves inoculated. "

When asked about the rising number of cases, the Minister said that the government will not go for stringent measures as of now, but people must adhere to Covid-19 protocols. Subramanian also confirmed that he has already directed the state`s health and revenue departments, as well as the police to strictly monitor and implement Covid-19 protocols among the people. He said that people must wear masks, maintain social distancing, and sanitise and wash their hands properly.