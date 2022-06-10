हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu to hold mega Covid-19 vaccination camp on June 12 at 1 lakh centres

Tamil Nadu to hold a Massive vaccination campaign at 1 lakh centers, on June 12, 2022.

Tamil Nadu to hold mega Covid-19 vaccination camp on June 12 at 1 lakh centres
File Photo

Chennai: Tamil Nadu will hold a mega Covid-19 vaccination camp on June 12 across 1 lakh centres, the state`s health department said in a statement. Some 1.64 crore people in Tamil Nadu are yet to take the vaccine in the state and the department is planning to inoculate the maximum amount of the population during thee upcoming drive.

The state has already commenced the use of television, radio and newspapers to advertise the mega vaccine camp and the necessity to take the jab. Popular Tamil television stars are also being roped in for spreading awareness on the necessity of vaccination, given the slight increase in the number of Covid-19 cases across the country. The department said that it has 99,56,665 doses of vaccine in stock and that this would be enough for the mega drive.

It has also already prepared a list of people who are yet to take the vaccine and now the onus will be on healthworkers at the primary health centres to conduct door-to-door campaigns to inoculate the listed persons. The department further said that the second dose of vaccine to children in the age group of 12-14 will be administered once the schools in the state reopen after the summer vacations. Most of them are scheduled to open on June 13.

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian states: "The state government is conducting a mega vaccine camp on June 12 against Covid-19. There will be 1 lakh centres for the people to avail vaccination and I appeal to the people of the state and those who have not taken the jab to make use of the opportunity and get themselves inoculated. "

When asked about the rising number of cases, the Minister said that the government will not go for stringent measures as of now, but people must adhere to Covid-19 protocols. Subramanian also confirmed that he has already directed the state`s health and revenue departments, as well as the police to strictly monitor and implement Covid-19 protocols among the people. He said that people must wear masks, maintain social distancing, and sanitise and wash their hands properly.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tamil NaduVaccination drivecovid 19 vaccine
Next
Story

IMD issues red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh - Details here

Must Watch

PT2M26S

Bishnoi gang wanted to create panic in Bollywood - Sources