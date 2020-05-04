Tamil Nadu to open state-run TASMAC liquor outlets from May 7

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu Govt on Monday (May 4, 2020) announced that the state-run TASMAC liquor stores will be opened in non-containment zones from May 7.

Govt said that the TASMAC liquor outlets are being opened as the neighbour states Andhra and Karnataka have opened their liquor stores and Chennaites living on the borders are crossing over to get alcohol.

The stores will open from 10 am to 5 pm and strict guidelines to be followed at the stores that would include maintaining a 6 ft distance between customers and not more than 5 customers at a time.

Shops have also been advised to deploy more workers to reduce crowding.

The announcement ironically came on a day when the state witnessed over 500 new COVID-19 confirmed cases mostly being recorded in the capital city, Chennai.

The number of confirmed cases in the state has surged to 3,550 with 31 people succumbing to the virus.