हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu to spend Rs 1,015 crore to tackle water shortage

Tenders have also been invited to dig nine borewells in Neyveli to supply 10 MLD water.

Tamil Nadu to spend Rs 1,015 crore to tackle water shortage

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government is gearing up to meet the water shortage that may arise during summer this year and supply 550 million litres per day (MLD) water to Chennai.

The government plans to take measures like digging new borewells and deepening existing ones, supply of water through tankers, at an outlay of Rs 1,015.34 crore, said Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani.

Replying to a special call attention motion, the minister said tenders have been invited to clean and supply 40 MLD water from two stone quarries to meet the requirement of Chennai city,. Tenders have also been invited to dig nine borewells in Neyveli to supply 10 MLD water.

According to Velumani, steps are being taken to supply 90 MLD water from lignite mines in Neyveli and two river beds. He said bids have been invited to set up water purification plants, supply of water from farm wells and for other projects.

Velumani said water from Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh is also expected to quench the city`s thirst.

Tags:
Tamil NaduTamil Nadu water shortage
Next
Story

TMC MLA murder case: Mukul Roy granted anticipatory bail by Calcutta High Court

Must Watch

PT6M46S

DNA analysis on Mulayam's statement on Modi