Tamil Nadu Train Accident: Mysuru-Darbhanga Express Train Collides With Goods Train, 19 Injured| Updates

At least 19 passengers were injured after the Mysuru-Darbhanga Express collided with a goods train at Kavaraippettai Railway Station near Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Friday evening. Officials said that relief and rescue efforts are underway and all passengers have been evacuated.

The incident occurred around 8:30 PM on the Chennai-Gudur section, between Ponneri and Kavaraippettai railway stations, under the Chennai division of Southern Railway. The collision led to the derailment of 12 coaches from the passenger train.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Drone visuals from Chennai-Guddur section between Ponneri- Kavarappettai railway stations (46 km from Chennai) of Chennai Division where Train no. 12578 Mysuru-Darbhanga Express had a rear collision with a goods train, yesterday evening.



12-13 coaches of… pic.twitter.com/QnKmyiSVY7 — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2024

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin met with passengers injured in the Mysuru-Darbhanga Express train collision incident late Friday night at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai.

Stalin shared a post on X and said that Minister for Minorities SM Nasar and other officials were directed to reach the accident site.

"I was shocked to know that there was a train accident in Kavaripettai, Tiruvallur district. As soon as the information was available, I ordered the Hon'ble Minister @Avadi_Nasar and other government officials including the District Collector to go to the accident site," he said.

"The government is working fast in rescue and relief work. The injured are immediately taken to the hospital. A separate team is functioning to arrange food and travel facilities for the other passengers to return home," the post added.

The Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express collided with a stationary goods train on Friday night at Kavaraippettai Railway Station in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. According to officials, the passenger train, travelling from Mysuru to Darbhanga, mistakenly entered the loop line where the goods train was parked, leading to the collision.

"This train was going towards Gudur and further to Andhra Pradesh, and via Odisha it would have gone to Darbhanga after starting from Mysuru. As it passed through this station (Kavaraippettai), a goods train was stabled on the loop line, which was given precedence," Southern Railway General Manager RN Singh said, ANI reported.

"This train was supposed to pass through the main line without stopping, as there is no scheduled stop at this station. Signals were also provided for the main line. However, it was unusual that despite having signals for the main line, the train entered the loop line where the goods train was standing," he added.

(With ANI Inputs)