Tamil Nadu: Universities and colleges may reopen from Sept 1, check important update

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has allowed colleges and universities to reopen from September 1. As per the latest order, colleges and universities for Arts, Science, (both Shift I and Shift II) Technical Engineering, Agriculture, Fisheries and Veterinary can resume if they adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

As per orders, second and third-year students in undergraduate courses can attend classes on an alternative basis.

Second-year PG students can attend classes on all six days.

For students enrolled under 5-year long courses, 2nd and 4th-year students can attend classes on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Third and 5th-year students can go to college on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Online classes will be held for students in their first year. In case classrooms are available, then physical classes can be commenced.

School Reopening in Tamil Nadu

Prior to this, the state government announced reopening of schools for classes 9-12 from September 1. Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin had said that the state would reopen for students of classes 9-12 from September 1 onwards if the pandemic situation is under control.

Schools that were shut since the closure due to Covid in 2020 are conducting major renovation work to welcome students in their schools. While several schools need total renovation especially those in the government sector, aided schools need minor work to make the classes fit for the return of students.

Tamil Nadu on Friday (August 27) registered 1,542 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall case count to 26,08,748, while the toll soared to 34,835 with 21 people succumbing to the deadly virus. Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 1,793 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,56,116, leaving 17,797 active cases, a medical bulletin said.