Tamil Nadu urban local body polls: DMK's huge win is a certificate from people, says CM Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief MK Stalin is a happy man today. DMK's clean sweep has made the CM a happy man and he said that the results portray recognition of the Dravidian model and certification of good governance to his government. "As DMK led UPA alliance is winning with huge margins, I thank people. This is a certificate given to the last 9 months of our governance. This is a reorganisation for the Dravidian model," said Stalin.

The local body elections across were held Tamil Nadu almost after nine months of 2021 assembly polls in which DMK won 133 seats on its own in the 234-member assembly. Meanwhile, as per the state election commission, DMK is leading 128 wards out of the results declared for 164 wards in Greater Chennai Municipal Corporation, followed by AIADMK (15), Congress (9), INDPT (4), CPI (M) (2), MDMK (2), CPI (1), BJP (1), among others in 200 wards constituency.

The urban local body elections in Tamil Nadu were held on Saturday for 12,607 posts in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, and 490 town panchayats. There are 57,778 candidates contesting for 12,607 posts.

The dismal performance of the AIADMK was reflected with the party losing its bastions and the DMK winning several seats in western Tamil Nadu including Coimbatore, Erode and Salem. In Edappadi, the home constituency of former Chief Minister K. Palaniswami too, the AIADMK candidate lost the polls to the DMK.

Edappadi K. Palaniswami's own ward no 23 in Salem Municipal Corporation was also wrested by the DMK leading to a major loss of face for the former Chief Minister who is also the Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai expressed happiness over the results. "Today, results of Urban Local Body Election came. BJP got a great victory. It has entered many places where we were not there earlier. We are making Lotus bloom in every nook and corner," he was quoted by ANI. He added, "BJP has emerged as the third party in Tamil Nadu. I thank the leaders who worked hard for the victory of our candidates. Though we didn't win, the vote percentage we got makes me happy."

