Tamil Nadu witnesses 50% recovery of coronavirus COVID-19 cases; stricter lockdown in big cities from April 26

Tamil Nadu has seen a remarkable recovery rate of nearly 50 per cent of the coronavirus COVID-19 cases, despite being ranked fifth in the state-wise list of highest cases in the country. However the government has announced a new set of stringent measures for the states’ big cities as the total number of cases rise to 1,755 in the state.

These new restrictions will come into effect from April 26 (Sunday) and has to be viewed in the light of the increased public activity after a set of relaxations permitted few more industries and offices to function April 20 onwards.

The stricter lockdown will remain in effect until 9 pm on April 29 (Wednesday) in the state’s capital city Chennai and the other big districts Coimbatore and Madurai. The lockdown would be shorter by a day in Salem and Tiruppur districts, and would end on 9 pm April 28 (Tuesday).

A communique from the Chief Minister’s Office states that only select essential services would be allowed, which include government services, hospitals and related medical facilities, Central government offices, banks (functioning with 33 per cent staff), ATMs, home delivery of food, Government-run and authorized private community kitchens, NGOs serving the needy (with requisite permission). Homes for the aged, needy, differently-abled and their caregivers would be exempted from the lockdown.

It also added that while large wholesale fruit and vegetable markets would function with precautionary measures in place, only mobile vendors would be allowed to sell vegetables and fruits. The order states that shops that were permitted to open earlier, wouldn’t be functioning.

The statement mentions that IT companies can ask employees to work from home and that private companies should not function.

The containment zones in the specified districts would be brought under tighter cover with disinfectant being sprayed twice a day. The notification also said that those who violate the news lockdown rules would be dealt with strictly and that their vehicles would be seized.

The announcement of a stricter lockdown has come on a day when the state has seen 72 new cases. 452 of these cases are in Chennai, while Coimbatore and Madurai have 141 and 56 cases respectively. Of the total cases, 866 have recovered, while 864 remain active, while there are 22 casualties of the deadly pandemic.