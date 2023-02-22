TANCET Registration 2023: Last Date to Apply TODAY at tancet.annauniv.edu- Check Details Here

TANCET 2023: Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test, TANCET 2023 registration will be closing soon. According to the official timetable, the deadline to apply for the TANCET 2023 exam is today, February 22, 2023. Candidates interested in applying for the MBA and MCA entrance exams should visit the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu. Each year TANCET is administered by Anna University on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government. Candidates take this exam to apply for MCA and MBA programmes at Anna University and other state universities, colleges, and institutes in Tamil Nadu. The TANCET 2023 Exam will be held in March, according to the official timetable. The TANCET Exam hall ticket is expected to be distributed on March 11, 2023.

TANCET 2023: Here's how to apply

Visit the official website – tancet.annauniv.edu

On the homepage, click on the link for TANCET Registration

Enter your details and register yourself

Fill in the application form and upload all documents required

Pay the application fees, if any, and submit the form

Download and take a printout.

In Tamil Nadu, candidates from the SC, SCA, and ST categories would be asked to pay a fee of Rs 500. The application cost for TANCET 2023 is Rs 1000 for the remaining candidates.