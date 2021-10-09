Targeted killings in Kashmir: Amit Shah, J&K LG Manoj Sinha likely to discuss security situation today

New Delhi: Amid spurt in targeted killings in the union territory in the past few days, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (October 9) to discuss the situation.

Citing government sources news agency ANI reported that the meeting is scheduled to be held in the second half of the day in which the Home Minister and the J&K LG will discuss security scenario and other issues in the wake of increase in targeted killings in Kashmir valley.

The meeting is likely to be held after Amit Shah returns to Delhi from his one-day Gujarat trip. Top officials of the Union home ministry, intelligence agencies and the Jammu and Kashmir administration are expected to be present at the meeting, PTI reported.

Earlier this week, the Home Minister had chaired a high-level meeting at his North Block office to discuss the recent attacks in Kashmir. The Centre has dispatched a top official of the Intelligence Bureau to Srinagar to coordinate operations against terrorists.

Supinder Kaur, principal of Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Sangam Eidgah area of Srinagar district, and Deepak Chand, a teacher of the same school, were gunned down on Thursday. As per government sources, at least seven civilians have been killed by terrorists over the past five days.

J&K LG took to Twitter to condemn the killings. He wrote, "the terrorists and their patrons will not succeed in disturbing peace, progress and prosperity of J&K UT. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family, friends and colleagues.”

In an official statement, Sinha vowed to avenge the killings and said, “I assure you that we have given a free hand to the security agencies to eliminate the enemies of humanity, and soon the terrorists and those aiding and abetting them will pay for their heinous crimes. Every drop of innocent civilians’ blood will be avenged.”

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

