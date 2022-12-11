Tarn Taran attack: In charge of Sarhali police station TRANSFERRED - Here's why

Tarn Taran: A rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was fired at a police station in Punjab's border district of Tarn Taran on December 10. Prakash Singh, in charge of Sarhali police station related to the RPG attack, has been transferred, in his place, Sukhbir Singh has been put in charge. Prakash Singh has been put in charge of the CIA belt. Apart from these, a dozen outposts and station in-charges were changed in the district. This is second such attack in the state within the last seven months. As per officials, this attack is seen as a "strategy of the neighbouring nation to bleed India by a thousand cuts."

As per the reports the projectile, fired by some unidentified people, hit the Saanjh Kendra adjoining the Sarhali police station on the Amritsar-Bathinda highway on Friday night (December 9). There was no casualty but window panes and a wall of the building were damaged, officials said.

Following the attack, Opposition parties demanded the chief minister's resignation and said it was the "direct result" of the AAP government's "apathy" in maintaining law and order. According to preliminary information, it was military-grade hardware, the DGP said, adding it was suspected to have been smuggled from across the border.

"There is a clear indication that it is a strategy of the neighbouring nation to bleed India by a thousand cuts," the DGP said pointing to Pakistan which has been sponsoring terrorism in India. In coordination with the BSF and central agencies, the Punjab Police will investigate and will give a befitting reply, he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Tarn Taran) Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said some suspects are being questioned in connection with the incident and an investigation was underway. Saanjh Kendra centre provides services like a copy of FIRs, passport verification, and no-objection certificates.

Earlier in May, a RPG was fired at the Punjab Police's intelligence headquarters located in Mohali.