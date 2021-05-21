हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tarun Tejpal

Tarun Tejpal's acquittal in rape case: Goa CM Pramod Sawant says 'will move High Court' against verdict

The Goa police had registered an FIR against Tarun Tejpal in November 2013, following which he was arrested. The Goa crime branch had filed a charge sheet against Tejpal, who has been out on bail since May 2014. He faced the trial under IPC sections 341 (wrongful 

Tarun Tejpal&#039;s acquittal in rape case: Goa CM Pramod Sawant says &#039;will move High Court&#039; against verdict
File Photo

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday (May 21) said the state government will challenge in the High Court journalist Tarun Tejpal's acquittal in a 2013 rape case by a district court here. A sessions court at Mapusa on Friday acquitted Tejpal of sexually assaulting his former female colleague in an elevator of a five star resort in Goa.

Talking to reporters, CM Sawant said, "We will not tolerate any injustice to be meted out to the women in Goa. We will challenge the district court's order before the high court soon in this case." He said he has personally discussed the issue with the public prosecutor and the investigating officer in the case about challenging the verdict in the high court.

Sawant claimed that there was enough evidence against the accused.

 

Goa Police booked Tarun Tejpal in 2013, he has been out on bail since May 2014

 

The Goa police had registered an FIR against Tarun Tejpal in November 2013, following which he was arrested. The Goa crime branch had filed a charge sheet against Tejpal, who has been out on bail since May 2014.

He faced the trial under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 376(2)(f) (person in a position of authority over women, committing rape) and 376(2)k) (rape by a person in a position of control). 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tarun TejpalGoaPramod SawantTarun Tejpal rape caseTehelka Editor
Next
Story

COVID-19: Mumbai 'dabbawalas' to be employed by restaurants for food delivery

Must Watch

PT2M10S

Coronavirus infection rate in Delhi falls below 5%, positivity rate was 4.76% in 24 hours