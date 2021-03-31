Taxi services hit at Bengaluru airport after driver commits suicide, passengers told to use BMTC services

Bengaluru: Taxi services at the Bengaluru airport have been severely impacted after a taxi driver, who set himself ablaze on Tuesday, succumbed to his injuries later.

According to reports, Pratap Gowda, the taxi driver from Karnataka's Ramanagara, had attempted suicide by setting himself ablaze inside his cab at Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Bengaluru-Northeast Division CK Baba said the taxi driver died at the Victoria Hospital last night. The reason for committing suicide is yet to be ascertained, he added.

As a result of the tragic incident, the taxi services at the BLR Airport were impacted.

Kempegowda International Airport had on Tuesday issued an advisory and asked the passengers to use the BMTC bus service for travel to and from BLR Airport or make their own travel arrangements.

“Taxi services at @BLRAirport are impacted. Passengers are requested to use the BMTC bus service for travel to and from BLR Airport or make their own travel arrangements,” the Bangalore Airport said in a tweet.

It also advised the passengers to keep a tab on the Twitter handle of Bangalore Aiport (@BLRAirport) for updates on the restoration of normal services.

They can also reach out on feedback@bialairport.com or 080 2201 2001 for more information.

