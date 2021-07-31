TBSE Result 2021 for Madhyamik and HS Exam declared: Students can check scores online at tbse.tripura.gov.in

New Delhi: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) declared class 10th, 12th results on Saturday (July 31, 2021).

Now that the results are officially released, students will be able to check them online on the official site of the board- tbse.tripura.gov.in.

Here is a step by step guide to check and save the result:

1. Open the official website: tbse.tripura.gov.in or tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the ‘Tripura Board 10th, 12th result 2021’ link.

3. Enter registration number and roll number in respective fields.

4. Click on the ’show result’ button

5. TBSE result 2021 online will be displayed.

6. Students can download Tripura board result 2021 and for future use and safekeeping.

Tripura Board Exams 2021 got cancelled this academic year in the state due to the on-going COVID-19 crisis in the country during the second wave of the pandemic.

Like CBSE and other Boards across the country, even TBSE decided to cancel 10th, 12th exams for the safety of the students during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, this time results are being tabulated based on an alternative evaluation criteria set by the Board.

The exact division of weightage is unknown to us for this criteria. However, as reported earlier, 10th result will be computed by considering the marks received prior to the board exam in Language, Science and Social Sciences along with highest marks obtained in internal assessment of English and Maths. For those who did not sit for pre-board exams, they will be evaluated based on class 9 results.