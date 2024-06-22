Municipal authorities razed the YSR Congress Party's under-construction central headquarters in Tadepalli, Guntur district, early Saturday on allegations that it was illegal. The Mangalagiri-Tadepalli Municipal Corporation (MTMC) began demolition with excavators and bulldozers at around 5:30 a.m. The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) had notified the opposition party about the alleged illegal construction.



On Friday, the YSRCP filed a petition in the High Court contesting the CRDA office. According to a party spokesperson, the court ordered a halt to all demolition operations, which the YSRCP's counsel transmitted to the CRDA Commissioner.

Officials from the CRDA and MTMC stated that the irrigation department's land was being used to build the YSRCP office. There have been claims that the boatyard land was leased for a nominal sum during the tenure of the former Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government. Additionally, there were claims that the building was started without first obtaining CRDA and MTMC approval.

Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, former chief minister and YSRCP president, has attacked the TDP-led government's actions. In his post on 'X', he claimed that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had turned to political vendetta. He said that a tyrant used bulldozers to demolish the YSRCP's central headquarters, despite the High Court's rulings.



According to Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naidu's actions were a message about how his administration would be for the next five years. However, the YSRCP Chief stated that the party would not be intimidated by these threats or political vendettas. He promised to fight for the people's rights and urged all democratic forces in the country to reject Chandrababu Naidu's actions.

