Teachers' Day 2020: President Ram Nath Kovind to honour 47 teachers in virtual ceremony

NEW DELHI: As India celebrates Teachers' Day 2020 on Saturday, President Ram Nath Kovind will felicitate the winners of National Teachers' Awards 2020 on the occasion in a virtual ceremony amid coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, 47 teachers have been chosen from across the nation.

Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, took to Twitter and said, “Paid a courtesy visit to President Ramnath Kovind ji and invited him for a virtual program to be held on 5 September 2020 on the occasion of 'Teacher's Day' and discussed the outline of 'National Teacher Award Program.’

The awards are presented by the Ministry of Education every year to acknowledge and encourage extraordinary and meritorious efforts of teachers from across the length and breadth of the country.

This year, the awards will be conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind through virtual mode because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides conferring the awards, the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the University Grants Commission will also organise webinars on the occasion to highlight salient features of the recently introduced National Education Policy 2020.

Special outreach campaigns will also be run on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms.

The National Awards to Teachers are presented every year to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who through their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.

The 47 awardees have been selected after a rigorous three-stage online transparent process.