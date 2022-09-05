Teacher's Day 2022: Teachers' Day is observed nationwide on September 5 each year, to honour, celebrate and recognise mentors. Every year, Teachers' Day is observed in honour of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the greatest teacher and scholar of India. To celebrate his work and his drive for education, the first Teachers’ Day was celebrated on September 5, 1962, on his 77th birthday. Dr Radhakrishnan was born on September 5, 1888, and so, his birth anniversary has become a day to celebrate teachers across on his birthday. You can encourage your child to improvise a wonderful plan with the rest of their friends for a special celebration on the eve of teacher’s day. Here are some fun celebration ideas and activities for teachers day, that can make every teacher feel special:

Teacher’s Day Games:

Children can organize outdoor or indoor games for teachers such as

Scrabble contest

Musical Chair

Carom competitions

These teachers day activity ideas can be followed by prize distribution, for which you can take help of a non-teaching staff and organize together with your child.

Thanking The Teachers

Teachers’ day celebration is the best way your child can express her gratitude to her teachers. You can encourage her to develop speeches, organize parties with others in class or dedicate quotes to teachers.

Arrange a Trip

Another interesting way to celebrate teacher’s day. Your child with her friends can arrange a surprise picnic for their teachers. Children can carry cameras, umbrellas, beverages, snacks, tissues and baskets, which constitute the picnic essentials.

Decorate

Children can decorate the staff rooms and hallways. You can share interesting ideas with your child, like writing special messages on the board and decorating with balloons, ribbons and cards. You can also encourage your child to draw “World’s Best Teacher” certificate and gift to her teacher.

Dumb Charade

Teacher’s Day is a wonderful day to have fun with teachers. So you can make a set of two teams including the teachers and can play Dumb Charade where all will get a chance to display their talent. The team with the most points will win the game.