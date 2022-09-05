Teachers’ Day 2022: Every year on September 5, India celebrates Teachers' Day to honour and recognise the contributions made by educators, including teachers, researchers, and professors. The day before Teachers' Day is Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birthday. Dr Radhakrishnan, who was born on September 5, 1888, served as India's first vice president and second president. Dr Radhakrishnan has made a name for himself as a philosopher, teacher, and scholar. In India, September 5 is observed as Teachers' Day since 1962 in recognition of Dr Radhakrishnan's outstanding attitude to education and students.

The National Award to Teachers will be given by the President of India in 2022 as part of Teachers' Day. The National Awards to Teachers honour those teachers who, through their dedication and industry, have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students. They also serve to recognise the distinctive contributions of some of the best teachers in the nation. ALSO READ: Teachers' Day 2022: President Droupadi Murmu to present National Teachers' Awards today

Teachers’ Day 2022: 5 Facts About Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's Life

Dr Radhakrishnan was born on September 5, 1888. In the Tamil Nadu town of Tiruttani, he was born into a Telugu family. Dr Radhakrishnan attended schools in Tirupati before moving to Vellore. He was a model student who won numerous scholarships throughout his life. At the Christian College in Madras, Dr Radhakrishnan pursued a philosophy degree. He is regarded as one of India's finest philosophers of all time. Dr Radhakrishnan taught philosophy at Madras Presidency College after earning his degree, and he later held the same position at the University of Mysore. Dr Radhakrishnan served as the first Vice-President of India from 1952 to 1962 and the second President of India from 1962 to 1967. He left office in 1967. In addition, he served as India's ambassador to the Soviet Union from 1949 until 1952. From 1939 to 1948, Dr Radhakrishnan also held the position of Banaras Hindu University's fourth vice-chancellor. In 1984, he received the Bharat Ratna posthumously. His significant writings include The Hindu View of Life, Philosophy of Rabindranath Tagore, Kalki or the Future of Civilization, An Idealist View of Life, The Religion We Need, India and China, and Gautama the Buddha, among others.

Every student's life is greatly impacted by Teachers' Day because it is the day they honour their professors, role models, and mentors. Various extracurricular activities are held as educational institutions, including schools and colleges, mark this day with great enthusiasm. In order to show appreciation for the teachers, schools and universities organise poetry recitals, skits, lectures, and other artistic events.