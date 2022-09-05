NewsIndia
Teachers' Day 2022: President Droupadi Murmu to present National Teachers' Awards today

Teachers' Day 2022: President Droupadi Murmu will be conferring selected teachers with National Teachers Awards in a ceremony today. The ceremony will reportedly start at 11 a.m. at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 09:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The National Awards to Teachers 2022 will be presented by President Droupadi Murmu today
  • The prize recipients came from various colleges across the nation
  • Every National Teachers Award winner will get a certificate of merit, a monetary prize of Rs. 50,000, and a silver medal

Teachers' Day 2022: President Droupadi Murmu to present National Teachers' Awards today

Teachers' Day 2022: On the occasion of Teacher's Day today, September 5, 2022, the National Awards to Teachers 2022 will be presented by President Droupadi Murmu. The National Teachers Awards will be presented to chosen individuals picked from various regions of India in an event today. According to the Ministry of Education's official announcements, the National Teachers Awards 2022 ceremony will be held in Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi at 11 a.m. This time, 46 teachers will receive recognition for their exceptional contributions to the field.

Additionally, reports state that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with the recipients of the National Teachers Awards at his residence following President Murmu's award presentation. The prize recipients came from various colleges across the nation and were all picked for their significant efforts. ALSO READ: Teacher's Day 2022: History, Significance, Theme- Know why it is celebrated

Every National Teachers Award winner will get a certificate of merit, a monetary prize of Rs. 50,000, and a silver medal, according to the Ministry of Education's official circular. The entire list of instructors was created beforehand and made available to the general public.

The National Awards to Teachers ceremony, which was last held in 2021, is being staged again this year. These honors are intended to recognize and honor the distinctive contributions made by some of the country's instructors. The authorities in charge also specify the criteria to evaluate these contributions.


 

