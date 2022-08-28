NewsIndia
PARKASH PURAB OF GURU GRANTH SAHIB

'Teachings of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji give...': PM Narendra Modi greets people on Parkash Purab of Guru Granth Sahib

On the occasion of Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his best wishes to the whole nation, particularly the Sikh community

  • PM Modi extended his best wishes to the Sikh community on Parkash Purab of Guru Granth Sahib
  • The holy teachings of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji give strength to millions and make our society more just, inclusive and compassionate,
  • Today’s occasion marks the completion of the holy book of Sikhs, Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji

New Delhi: On the occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his good wishes to the entire nation, particularly the Sikh community.

"Today, on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji my greetings to everyone, particularly the Sikh community. The holy teachings of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji give strength to millions and make our society more just, inclusive and compassionate," Modi tweeted.

The occasion marks the completion of the holy book of Sikhs, Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, under the supervision of the fifth Guru Arjan Dev ji in 1604 at Gurdwara Ramsar Sahib. A ‘Nagar Kirtan’ or a religious procession has been organised from Shri Ramsar Gurudawara to Golden Temple Akal Takath Sahib.

In this Nagar Kirtan ceremony, the holy Guru Granth Sahib will be taken taking on a buggy and a Sikh Marshal art team and a school army band will be performing.

