Teen girl gangraped by tantrik, associate in Gujarat's Patan

Patan: A minor girl was raped allegedly by a Tantrik and his associate while she was being treated on the request of her kin, police in Patan in Gujarat said on Saturday.

The rape took place in the accused's ashram on Friday night in Sardapura village in Radhanpura taluka, an official said.

"The 16-year-old victim's family had told Tantrik Bharat Goswami that she was unwell for a long time and the latter and an associate, on the pretext of performing a ritual as part of the treatment, raped her and fled," a Radhanpura police station official said.

Her cries for help alerted her family who filed a police complaint, he said, adding that efforts were on to nab the accused.