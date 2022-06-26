Ahmedabad: An SIT consisting of four members including ATS DIG Deepan Bhadran has been constituted to investigate the case involving activist Teesta Setalvad. The activist was on Saturday detained by the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) from Mumbai in connection with an FIR registered against her at the Ahmedabad city crime branch. Setalvad's arrest is in connection to her NGO, which had supported Zakia Jafri throughout her legal battle. Jafri's husband Ehsan Jafri, who was a Congress leader, was killed during the 2002 Gujarat riots. The case reignited after the Supreme Court upheld the verdict on the Gujarat riots and the clean chit given to then CM Narendra Modi.

According to ANI, Gujarat ATS has also sought 14-days of custody as Setalvad is not cooperating in the investigation. "The accused are not supporting us in the investigation. We are demanding 14 days of custody. Teesta will be produced in front of the Magistrate and all her statements will be recorded there. We are getting the documents arranged from various sources," said the DCP.

Clean chit to PM Modi in Gujarat riots case

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the clean chit given to then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi in the Gujarat riots of 2022. The court’s verdict highlighted that the state government made all the efforts to control the Gujarat riots and took the right decisions at the right time.

The SIT, appointed by the apex court, conducted the investigation into the case and gave a clean chit to then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi, and other top politicians and bureaucrats