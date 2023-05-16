Tej Pratap, Lalu Yadav Slam Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) National President Lalu Yadav on Tuesday launched a scathing attack at self-styled godman Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham. "Is he a baba"?, Lalu Prasad Yadav said when asked why Shastri was not stopped from holding an event in Patna. Meanwhile, Bihar Minister Tej Pratap also slammed Shastri who held the `Divya Darbar` at Taret Pali Math in Patna. "This Baba is abusing Biharis and calling them 'pagal'. There's 'Krishna Raj' & 'Mahagathbandhan Raj' in Bihar...This politics is being done to divide the country..." news agency ANI quoted Tej Pratap as saying.

He also slammed the mismanagement during the 'Divya Darbar' session after hundreds of devotees fell sick during Sunday's session due to high humidity and the heavy crowd inside the venue.

#WATCH | "Who is Baba Bageshwar? Is he a Baba?," says former Bihar CM and RJD national president Lalu Prasad Yadav when asked why was Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri not stopped from holding an event in Patna. pic.twitter.com/7dTnSMtSQo May 16, 2023

#WATCH | Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav speaks on Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri's event in Patna; says, "...This Baba is abusing Biharis and calling them 'pagal'. There's 'Krishna Raj' & 'Mahagathbandhan Raj' in Bihar...This politics is being done to divide the country..." pic.twitter.com/58Guhj7TsG — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2023

In wake of the Baba Bageshwar Dham`s self-styled godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri`s religious programme, a large turnout of above 10 lakh people led to a chaos at the venue. Several women faced unease due to high temperature and dust leading to breathing problems. Therefore the religious preacher announced the cancellation of `Divya Darbar` on Monday.

However, Shastri rescheduled his programme and announced again for the `Divya Darbar` on Monday from 3 to 4 p.m. During this time, he also interacted with individual followers and solved their problems. Following the `Divya Darbar`, he also recited the `Hanumant Katha` as well.

This is the third day of his event in Taret Pali village in Patna`s Naubatpur area and people turned out in large numbers from across the state.

Due to this, the traffic management completely collapsed in the area surrounding 25 km from the venue. All roads heading towards Naubatpur were occupied with the religious followers and local residents faced great difficulties to reach their homes and offices.

Meanwhile, Baba Bageshwar and his foundation members are appealing to people not to come to the venue physically and watch his event on their phones and television.