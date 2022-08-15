The first cabinet expansion of the new government of RJD and JDU will take place tomorrow i.e. on August 16. In the new government of the Grand Alliance, an agreement has been reached on the expansion of the cabinet. According to reports, the cabinet expansion of the new government will take place at 11.30 am on Tuesday. At the same time, it is being said that once again Tej Pratap Yadav can be made a minister in the new cabinet.

According to the reports, 31 ministers can be made in the cabinet expansion to be held on Tuesday. Out of these, maximum 16 MLAs from RJD and 11 from JDU will be made ministers. Apart from this, two from Congress, one from HAM Party and one independent MLA can be made minister. It is being told that CPI-ML, CPI and CPM have not been able to find a place in the cabinet. Actually, there are a total of seven parties in the Grand Alliance, JDU, RJD, Congress, CPI-ML, HAM, CPI and CPM. Earlier, recently Tejashwi Yadav and Nitish Kumar met Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. They also discussed with Sonia about the cabinet expansion. Following which AICC's Bihar in-charge Bhakta Charan Das on Saturday refused to divulge the number of ministerial posts the Congress.

The JD(U) had recently severed ties with the BJP-led NDA and joined hands with RJD, Congress and some other parties to form a grand alliance government. After this Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav took oath on Wednesday. Amidst the changed political situation in the State, the Bihar BJP Core Committee meeting will be held in New Delhi on Tuesday. National President JP Nadda is likely to attend the meeting. The proposed meeting has been called to discuss several issues arising out of the political turmoil in the state.

