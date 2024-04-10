Tejashwi Yadav FISH EATING VIRAL VIDEO: BJP Lashes Out At Him For Eating Non-Veg During Navratri

RJD leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav has landed himself in the middle of a controversy after he posted a video on X, where he can be seen eating fish during Navratri. The video shows Yadav and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni having fish in a helicopter after a campaign. Yadav's post in Hindi read, "Food in helicopter amidst the hustle and bustle of election!"

In the video, Yadav is seen eating chechra fish and roti. The RJD leader also says that he eats food in the 10-15 minutes that he gets amidst the election rush and that he has also kept buttermilk, bel juice, sattu, and watermelon juice with him to beat the outside heat.

Reacting strongly to Yadav's video, BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, "Tejashwi Yadav is a 'seasonal Sanatani'. Many people, be it Rohingyas or Bangladeshi infiltrators came here when his father (Lalu Yadav) was in power. They do politics of appeasement wearing the mask of Sanatan... Lalu Yadav's party is a private limited company, it's their company and to whom they want to give the shares become shareholders. In Bihar, be it infiltrators or Rohingyas, a large number of them have their names on the voter list. I demand a mechanism that denies them the voting rights."

On RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's post on social media platform 'X' eating fish, Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha says, "A few people show themselves as a son of Sanatan but can't accept the values of Sanatan. I have no objection to food habits, but what you want to show by posting a video of eating fish in Navratri, is the politics of appeasement. One should feel proud of one's religion, values, nation and society but demeaning them isn't good. Secularism doesn't mean insulting your own religion. PM Modi has clearly said 'ab tushtikaran ki nahi, santushtikaran ki rajneeti hogi'."

The video has evoked strong reactions on X with many users criticising Yadav for insulting his religion.