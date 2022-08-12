With the formation of the new government in Bihar, now the exercise has started regarding the expansion of cabinet. In this connection, RJD leader and deputy CM of the state Tejashwi Yadav reached Delhi on Friday to meet his father Lalu Prasad Yadav. After this he went to meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi at her residence 10 Janpath. He was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha. After meeting Sonia, Tejashwi Yadav said that the one who happens to be Bihari, will not be for sale, but will be durable. Again Bihar has done it. In the meeting, after ousting the BJP from power in Bihar as well as after the oath of office of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, further strategy was discussed.

After meeting Sonia Gandhi, Tejashwi told the media, "After the grand alliance in Bihar, he has met top leaders of allies. It also includes D Raja and Sonia Gandhi. This government will run with strength. This government belongs to the poor and is real." Now all the parties except BJP have become one in Bihar assembly. Tejashwi said, "The same scene is going to be seen across the country. Everyone is fed up with community tension, unemployment and inflation."

Also Read: Arrival of 'BHAGYA LAKSHMI' in Lalu Prasad Yadav's family changes 'FATE' of Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar

Earlier, Tejashwi shared a photo on social media tying Rakhi to sisters. He is also seen taking blessings from his elder sister and Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti by touching her feet. In a photo, Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav is also seen with her sisters-in-law.

भाई-बहन के अटूट प्रेम और अखंड विश्वास के पवित्र पर्व रक्षाबंधन की हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएँ।



आइए इस पावन पर्व पर हम सभी बहनों, बेटियों और माता तुल्य महिलाओं के सम्मान और सुरक्षा का संकल्प लें। #Rakhabandhan pic.twitter.com/3oLZ7JGNV3 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 11, 2022

It is known that Tejashwi Yadav will finalize the list of leaders to become ministers from RJD quota after consulting with Lalu Prasad Yadav. He will also talk to Lalu Prasad regarding the Speaker of the Assembly and the Chairman of the Legislative Council. His eyes are also on the Congress, who the Congress wants to make a minister. Since the political relations between Sonia Gandhi and Lalu Prasad are very good, the ministerial post will be finalized through talks.