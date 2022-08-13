Tejashwi Yadav takes Nitish kumar's support to form the government in Bihar. If Nitish does not come with Tejashwi, then the government of Mahagathbandhan will not be formed. But this is half true, if you look at the figures, it will be clear that Tejashwi needs only two more MLAs without the help of Nitish. The game is very big, so it is really something like this. In a way, one thing to understand is that only Tejashwi Yadav will handle the steering of the Grand Alliance government of CM Nitish Kumar. Understand the whole math from these figures.

Tejashwi Needs ONLY 2 Seats

First let us make it clear that what we are telling you is not necessarily the same, it is just an estimate according to the figures. Looking at the current equation of the government in Bihar, the picture is clear that Tejashwi needs Nitish only for 2 seats. Now if you look at the new (potential) equation of the Grand Alliance by replacing Nitish, who has 45 MLAs then it is something like this.

RJD- 79 MLAs

Congress - 19 MLA

Left parties - 16 MLAs

Ham - 4 MLAs

AIMIM-1 MLA

Independent - 1 MLA

If you add this number, then 79+19+16+4+1+1= 120 MLAs. In this way, if Lalu Prasad Yadav's son gets Jitan Ram Manjhi, Asaduddin Owaisi's party's remaining single MLA and an independent MLA support, then he needs Nitish for only two seats. In such a situation, if he wants, he can establish a new equation in Bihar. He can play the big game anytime. Now the question is how possible is this.

The Equation of Intention

Jitan Ram Manjhi is a leader who is a bit like Nitish Kumar. He also likes the politics of convenience. Where he gets respect (government), he likes to go there. However, it is too early to say that Manjhi will leave Nitish's side and go to Tejashwi's camp. But if such an opportunity comes, they will be less likely to hesitate much. At the same time, one MLA of Owaisi's party is standing firmly, but he can also be deterred. However, its expectation is the same as Manjhi's. Overall, if Tejashwi tries to form the government on his own, then he will not need much effort. Overall, the whole question will be of intention.