Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav today reacted cautiously to the INDIA bloc ally DMK leader's remark showing north Indians in poor light. Responding to DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran's statement that migrants from Bihar clean toilets in Tamil Nadu, Yadav said that DMK believes in social justice and its leaders should avoid making such statements. The Deputy Chief Minister condemned the statement.

"DMK believes in social justice. If any leader of that party has said something about the people of UP and Bihar, then it is condemnable. We do not agree with it. The labourers from UP and Bihar are demanded all over the country. If they don't go, the lives in those states would come to a halt. People should understand this fact," said Yadav.

Yadav also said that if the DMK leader had asked why people of only a certain caste or community clean toilets, then it would have made sense. "He is saying that people of Bihar and UP are coming to clean gutters, it is condemnable. Leaders of all parties should refrain from making such statements. This is one country. We, the people of Bihar, respect the people of other regions and we expect the same. Such statements should not have been made," said the Deputy CM.

Maran courted controversy when he was heard saying in a viral video clip that Hindi speakers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar who come to Tamil Nadu end up cleaning roads and toilets. This is not the first time that a DMK leader has made a statement denigrating North Indians. Earlier, former DMK Minister Ponmudi had allegedly said that those who have studied Hindi are selling Panipuris in Chennai.