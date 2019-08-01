Tejashwi Yadav slams Bihar government for deaths due to AES, heatwave

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday launched a scathing attack on 'self-proclaimed good governance' claim of the Bihar government and slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over AES, heat-wave deaths and scams breaking out in the state.

"Over 200 children died due to AES, around the same number of people lost their lives due to heat-wave and girls were raped in a government shelter. Over 40 scams took place in the state in the past 14 years," Tejashwi said in a statement. "A state like Bihar, which has a large poor population and income less than the national average, needs a sensitive government because their every decision directly impacts the weak section of society," he added.

Tejashwi also alleged that there was investments, new industries and employment opportunities were lacking in the state. "Every year, some areas are affected by drought while others are affected by floods and the poor farmers have to face the calamities themselves. If the government fails to save people from the impacts of these natural disasters, what is the point of electing a government in the first place?" he said. "Over 60 per cent of the population in Bihar is young. The people of the state do not need a conservative government but one that helps them meet their aspirations."