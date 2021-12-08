हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav's marriage: Lalu Prasad Yadav's younger son to get engaged on Thursday?

The engagement ceremony of the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader is reportedly going to take place in South Delhi's Mehrauli. However, there has been no official confirmation from the Yadav family yet.

Tejashwi Yadav&#039;s marriage: Lalu Prasad Yadav&#039;s younger son to get engaged on Thursday?
Lalu Prasad Yadav interacts with Tejashwi Yadav during a party meeting (File photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Lalu Prasad Yadav's younger son and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav is going to tie the knot soon, several media reports have claimed.

The 32-year-old leader of opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly is reportedly going to get engaged in Delhi on Thursday (December 9, 2021).

According to sources, the engagement ceremony is likely to take place in South Delhi's Mehrauli followed by a wedding a week later. 

As per the latest reports, people have also started gathering at the Delhi residence of Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti, the eldest child of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi's nine children.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the Yadav family yet.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tejashwi YadavLalu Prasad YadavRashtriya Janata DalMisa Bharti
Next
Story

Trolled over a pic, Shashi Tharoor hits back, explains who is a 'bhakt'

Must Watch

PT1M39S

Breaking News: TMC delegation to meet Home Minister Amit Shah today