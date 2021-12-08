Tejashwi Yadav's marriage: Lalu Prasad Yadav's younger son to get engaged on Thursday?

New Delhi: Lalu Prasad Yadav's younger son and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav is going to tie the knot soon, several media reports have claimed.

The 32-year-old leader of opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly is reportedly going to get engaged in Delhi on Thursday (December 9, 2021).

According to sources, the engagement ceremony is likely to take place in South Delhi's Mehrauli followed by a wedding a week later.

As per the latest reports, people have also started gathering at the Delhi residence of Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti, the eldest child of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi's nine children.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the Yadav family yet.

