Bihar Lok Sabha Chunav 2024: Political parties and leaders are known for adopting unique and hilarious strategies to woo the voters and hit out at the opposition leaders and parties. While senior BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi raked up an old statement made by former PM Manmohan Singh related to minorities rights on resources, now RJD leader and former Deputy CM of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav is using 'Chief Minister Narendra Modi' for his campaign. Absurd it may sound, but you read it right. 'CM Narendra Modi' is the 'new star campaigner' of the Bihar leader.

Bihar has 40 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led INDIA of which the RJD is a part, are trying to get maximum seats in the seven-phase election. The NDA had won 39 seats in the last poll and Tejashwi Yadav is giving a tough fight to the NDA in the state this time. During a recent rally, Yadav used a portable speaker to play old poll speeches of Narendra Modi when he was Gujarat CM and was vying for the first term as the Prime Minister of India.

कल चुनावी सभा में एक साथी ने लाकर दिया। इसमें क्या है? यह आप भी सुनिए और औरों को सुनाइये।



प्रधानमंत्री जी द्वारा वर्षों में किए गए वादे अब जनता पर सुन और सुना रही है। इतना झूठ बोला गया है कि अब समेटें नहीं… pic.twitter.com/k7fa6kSVAh May 1, 2024

Sharing the clip on his social media handle X, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Yesterday in the election meeting a friend brought a Portable Bluetooth Speaker to me. What is in it? You should also listen to it and make others listen to it. The public is now listening to and telling the Prime Minister the promises made in the last 10 years on the Speaker. So many lies have been told that it is now beyond comprehension. These people can say and do anything to divert the attention of the public. One should not lie so much while being in such a high position in public life. Say only what you can do."

The old audio was of the time when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister and Modi was attacking him over high inflation.