Telangana BJP chief dares CM KCR to 'be ready for lie detector' to prove 'no involvement' in MLA poaching row

Yadadri (Telangana): BJP state president Bandi Sanjay on Saturday challenged Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to swear that he isn`t involved in the MLA poaching. "KCR ran away without accepting my challenge. He did not come because KCR was involved in this matter," said the BJP state president Bandi Sanjay. He demanded that an inquiry be conducted with the sitting judge or the CBI to find out the whole matter. "If KCR is not involved, he should be ready for a lie detector," said Bandi Sanjay. Bandi Sanjay further demanded Chief Minister KCR write a letter asking the CBI to conduct an inquiry into the entire matter. "KCR knows that the Munugode assembly bypoll is going to be a setback for the party (TRS) and hence all of this has been plotted. I came here and took an oath. I am asking Chief Minister KCR, can he do the same?" said Sanjay.

Earlier on Friday, amid the ongoing MLAs poaching controversy in Telangana, state BJP chief Sanjay Bandi took an oath in wet clothes at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri and said that the party has no role in the case.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay while speaking to the media stated that "In the holy abode of Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy swore that BJP is not involved in the alleged poaching of four TRS MLAs".

Live : Press Conference at Yadadri https://t.co/a7YEzyT89s — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) October 28, 2022

Earlier on Friday, Telangana`s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court rejected the request of Cyberabad Police to remand to judicial custody the three accused who were arrested for allegedly trying to poach four MLAs of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). All three accused in the TRS MLAs poaching case were released by police on Thursday following orders of the Anti-Corruption Bureau court. The judge instructed the police to issue notices under Section 41 Cr PC and ordered the release of the accused.

The Cyberabad Police had arrested the three persons at the farmhouse in Ranga Reddy on Wednesday evening, after being informed following a complaint of TRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy on Wednesday. As per the FIR copy, Rohith Reddy alleged that the accused offered him Rs 100 crore and in return, the legislator had to leave the TRS and contest as a BJP candidate in the next Assembly elections.

They also offered him civil contract work from the central government besides higher positions and monetary benefits. The accused also threatened that if he does not heed, ED and CBI cases will be filed against him. They also warned that the TRS government in the state will be toppled.