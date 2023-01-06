Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay detained during farmers’ protest against TRS govt - WATCH

Kamareddy: Local farmers were seen protesting against the alleged inclusion of their agricultural lands in an industrial zone in a draft master plan in the district headquarters town of Kamareddy in Telangana on Friday (January 6). Around 100 people, including farmers and workers, and leaders of opposition parties, were taken into preventive custody and later let off, the official said. Shops and other commercial establishments remained closed as part of the shutdown. The bandh went off peacefully, a senior police official said. Both Congress and BJP extended support to the bandh.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other party leaders called on the family members of a farmer who allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday reportedly fearing the loss of his land. However, police said the farmer took the extreme step due to personal reasons. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy deputed two-party teams to visit Kamareddy, party sources said.

Hundreds of farmers held a protest in front of the Collector's office at Kamareddy on Thursday against the draft master plan. The protesters, who asserted that they are not ready to part with their agricultural land, remained seated in front of the Collector's office for several hours.

#WATCH | Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay and farmers protest outside the Collectorate office in Kamareddy against the municipal master plan and the TRS government. pic.twitter.com/SwY758cgC1 — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2023

The agitators tried to remove the barricades put up near the Collector's office and a few of them were seen climbing the gate. The district administration had said the farmers can submit their objections in writing.

State Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, who addressed a meeting of municipal officials in Hyderabad on Thursday, talked about the Kamareddy issue and said the government endeavors to serve the people effectively. Observing that the master plan was still being drafted, he had suggested to the authorities the need to sensitise people that the plan can be changed as per people's opinions.

Rama Rao had directed the municipal officials to listen to any objections from people during the preparation of the master plans.

(With inputs from PTI)