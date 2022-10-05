Telangana Chief Minister KCR to launch his National Party today - Top 5 points

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is expected to launch his national party today reportedly titled ‘Bhartiya Rashtra Samiti’ (BRS) on the auspicious day of Dussehra. By launching a national party, KCR aims to compete with the ruling party BJP. As per reports, the official name of the party will be announced at the TRS general body meeting on Wednesday at ‘Telangana Bhavan’.

Here are 5 facts to know about KCR’s upcoming national party:

As per sources, it is also believed that KCR will be addressing a public gathering on October 9 in the national capital. A TRS leader Sreedhar Reddy called the party a strong alternative to the BJP: “The people of the Nation are looking for a strong national platform as NDA failed in all aspects of governance" In its outreach initiative, the party would focus on welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana like 'Rythu Bandhu' support scheme for farmers and 'Dalit Bandhu' (Rs 10 lakh grant to every Dalit household to start any business or trade). The TRS, in its foundation day event in April this year, had resolved that the party should play a key role in national politics in the interest of the country as the BJP was "exploiting communal sentiments," for its political convenience. The BJP criticised the launch of KCR’s national party after videos emerged which saw a TRS leader distributing a live chicken and alcohol among some locals.



Recently, KCR announced that free power would be supplied to farmers across the country, if a "non-BJP government" was voted to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Rao, during his recent meeting with his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar, called for a "BJP Mukt Bharat" (BJP-free India) blaming the national party's government at the Centre for the "many ills plaguing the country."

(With agency inputs)