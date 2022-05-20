Hyderabad: Aiming to play a key role in national politics ahead 2024 general elections, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will undertake a nationwide tour, starting from Friday, and participate in social programs. The Chief Minister will meet different political party leaders, and economic experts today in Delhi to discuss the country`s economic conditions, besides holding meetings with journalists as well, said an official communique.

Chandrashekar Rao will extend help to the families of the martyred soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country and also meet the bereaved families of farmers who died during the "fight for farmers' rights" against the Centre, said the official release.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, will reportedly take up his Chandigarh tour on May 22 afternoon to console 600 families of farmers who laid down their lives during the nationwide farmers' agitation against the then contentious farm laws.

KCR will distribute Rs three lakh to each family, and the cheque distribution will be taken up along with his counterparts of Delhi and Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann respectively, the release said, adding that the assistance will be given to the farmers' families belonging to Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

On May 26, KCR will reach Bengaluru to meet former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, and then visit Ralegan Siddi to meet noted social activist Anna Hazare. From there, he will travel to Shirdi and offer prayers to Saibaba. From Shirdi, he will return to Hyderabad the same day.

According to the official communique, he will again tour West Bengal and Bihar on May 29 and 30 to console the families of the martyred soldiers at Galwan Valley. He will extend assistance to those families, the release said.

Earlier in March this year, KCR had visited Ranchi. He, along with his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren, handed over cheques of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of two soldiers. In 2020, KCR had announced that the state government would give Rs 10 lakh each to the families of 19 soldiers who hailed from various states.

The Telangana government had given Rs 5 crore to the family of Colonel B. Santosh Babu, who along with 19 soldiers, was killed in the clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley of Ladakh on June 15, 2020. Santosh Babu was a resident of Suryapet town in Telangana.

(With Inputs from Agencies)