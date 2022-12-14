Telangana CM KCR inaugurates Bharat Rashtra Samithi's office in Delhi, Akhilesh Yadav attends among other leaders

NEW DELHI: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated the central office of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in New Delhi on Wednesday. The ceremony was attended by leaders of Janata Dal (Secular), Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), farmer leaders from various states, as well as Telangana ministers, MPs, and legislators. KCR was accompanied by former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, former Karnataka chief minister and JD (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy and other leaders. The opening of the BRS central office comes nearly a week after the Election Commission of India accepted the request of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to change its name to BRS.

KCR forays into national politics with Bharat Rashtra Samithi

KCR, as Rao is commonly known, launched the BRS at a ceremony in Hyderabad on December 9. The permanent building of BRS is currently under construction in Vasant Vihar and is expected to be completed in the next two to three months.

KCR, who has been serving as the chief minister of Telangana since the formation of the state in 2014, is looking to play a key role in national politics. He plans to replicate what he calls the successful model of Telangana in other parts of the country through the BRS platform.

On the occasion of the inauguration of the BRS central office, the party's working president K. T. Rama Rao said in Hyderabad that it marks the beginning of a qualitative change that KCR wants to bring to the country. KCR is starting a new political trend in the national interest just as he followed a revolutionary path to achieve a separate state, he said.

(With IANS inputs)