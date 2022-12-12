Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao in Delhi for Bharat Rashtra Samithi office inauguration on Dec 14

Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, who is often referred to as KCR arrived in Delhi tonight. KCR will be inaugurating the office of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on December 14. This is Telangana CM's first visit to Delhi since the Election Commission's nod to the name change of TRS to BRS. The name change of TRS to BRS shows KCR's national ambition ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Rao is also likely to address a press conference details of which have not been made public yet. Rao would organise a 'yagam' after inaugurating the party office in Sardar Patel Marg in Delhi. BRS sources said that Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy and Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar inspected the arrangements for the party office inauguration and the 'yagam' yesterday. Noted Vastu expert Suddala Sudhakar Teja was also present on the occasion.

Also Read: 'Were shots fired?': Asaduddin Owaisi accuses Modi govt of keeping 'country in dark' over India-China clash

Rao had laid the foundation stone for the TRS office in Delhi in September last year on the land allotted by the Centre at Vasant Vihar. During his earlier visits to Delhi this year, Rao had met Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and also Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and discussed various national issues.

With the EC approving the name change of TRS as Bharat Rashtra Samiti, Rao on December 9 formally hoisted the pink colour flag of BRS and exuded confidence that the "pink flag would fly high on the Red Fort one day".

Addressing party leaders after unveiling the BRS flag at the party headquarters here, he gave the slogan of 'Ab ki baar kisan sarkar' (farmers' government this time) and said new economic, environment, water, electricity and women empowerment policies are needed in the country. The 'Ab ki baar kisan sarkar' slogan is the modified version of BJP's poll slogan - 'Abki Baar Modi Sarkar'.

(With PTI inputs)