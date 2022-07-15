HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to collaborate with like-minded opposition parties as part of his campaign to fight against the Centre's alleged “anti-people policies.” The TRS president would “sharpen his efforts to safeguard the federal, secular and democratic values which are in danger in the country,” the TRS sources said on Friday.

Rao, also known as KCR, is working towards exposing the NDA government, which is leading the country into an economic crisis, they alleged.

The Telangana Chief Minister, who has been vociferous in his opposition towards the Centre and the BJP on several issues, is gearing up to 'expose' the central government's undemocratic attitude by organising nationwide protests. He has spoken to several leaders, including RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and those close to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The chief ministers of opposition-ruled states or leaders of major opposition parties have responded positively to KCR's proposals, they added. Rao has stepped up efforts to unite various parties against the BJP government's 'anti-people' policies for some time now and has called on various opposition leaders, including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav.

On one hand, the Telangana CM is directing the Ministers and his officers to save the state from floods and, on the other hand, he is planning to fight against the “disastrous” BJP government’s undemocratic policies in the Parliament to save the country, the TRS sources said.

Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the “weakest and inefficient” Prime Minister ever in the country, Chandrashekar Rao on July 10 said there is a need for “double-engine non-BJP government” at the Centre.

Addressing his party workers at the 21st Foundation day event in April, Rao promised to work to the best of his abilities in 'saving the country' in view of NDA government's policies, but said the country needs an alternative agenda and not political fronts or regrouping.